Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 57,984 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 8.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after buying an additional 301,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 409,502 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

