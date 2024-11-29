Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.08 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,176 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 387.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,455,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 845,490 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $26,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after purchasing an additional 799,581 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

