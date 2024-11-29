Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,981 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in UWM were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in UWM by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 226,819 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UWM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UWM by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,344. This represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.67. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

