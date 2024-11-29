Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 25,256 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 133.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

