Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 5% Higher – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

