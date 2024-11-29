Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Shares of RVTY opened at $116.23 on Monday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 516.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 379,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,171.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 27.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 21.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

