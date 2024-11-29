RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.