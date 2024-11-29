Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 42,537 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $131,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.