Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $134.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $134,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 270.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $616.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $627.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

