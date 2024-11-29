Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $93.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $93,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

