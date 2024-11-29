Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $83,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $538.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.