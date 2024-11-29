Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 130,652 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $100,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

