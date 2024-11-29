Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 71,184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $180,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $517.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

