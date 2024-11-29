Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$197.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$175.92.

TSE RY opened at C$175.80 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$117.33 and a 12-month high of C$176.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$157.75. The stock has a market cap of C$247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,125. This represents a 99.83 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,959,265 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

