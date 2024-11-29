Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 216.5% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santos Trading Up 1.5 %
SSLZY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 354,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,847. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
Santos Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.