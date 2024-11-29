Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 216.5% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santos Trading Up 1.5 %

SSLZY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 354,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,847. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

