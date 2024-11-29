Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.45.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$59.90 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.45.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.27). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of C$298.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.656168 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

