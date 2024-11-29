Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Price

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $119.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRT. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of FRT opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

