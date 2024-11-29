Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 111.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.49.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
