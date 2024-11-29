Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 111.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.49.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.