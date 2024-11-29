Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 67.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of APRE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 5,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
