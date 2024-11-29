Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Drops By 67.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,876.40. This represents a 28.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Duey purchased 30,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,096.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APRE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 5,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

