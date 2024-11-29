Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Declines By 89.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:AUGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 32,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,621. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

