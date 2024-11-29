Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Declines By 89.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Augusta Gold Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:AUGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 32,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,621. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
