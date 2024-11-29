Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rises By 199.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the October 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 124,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

