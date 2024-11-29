Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rises By 199.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the October 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 124,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
