Short Interest in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Increases By 39.3%

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRNS. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BRNS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 132,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,846. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

