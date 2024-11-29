Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Drops By 24.0%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 682,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.8 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BJCHF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

