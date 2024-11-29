Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Decreases By 28.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 745,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %

BCTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,148. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. As a group, equities analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

