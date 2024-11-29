Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 98.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 598.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

