Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 98.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 598.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.
Bunzl Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is a support level?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.