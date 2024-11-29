Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Increases By 433.5%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 433.5% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Eguana Technologies Stock Up 16.5 %
EGTYF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
