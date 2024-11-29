Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Decreases By 82.1%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENG

ENGlobal Price Performance

About ENGlobal

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.