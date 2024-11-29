Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Rises By 410.2%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 410.2% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 653.0 days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Shares of Frasers Group stock remained flat at $9.72 on Friday. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.
About Frasers Group
