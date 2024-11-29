Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Rises By 410.2%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 410.2% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 653.0 days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frasers Group stock remained flat at $9.72 on Friday. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

