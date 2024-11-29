Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 1,000.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

Shares of GLXZ remained flat at $2.72 on Friday. 30,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,480. The stock has a market cap of $68 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.