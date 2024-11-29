Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 1,000.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
Shares of GLXZ remained flat at $2.72 on Friday. 30,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,480. The stock has a market cap of $68 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.99.
About Galaxy Gaming
