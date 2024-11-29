Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Expands By 60.0%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ILIT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.35.

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

