Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Expands By 60.0%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ILIT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.35.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
