Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Decreases By 31.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,703. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

