Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Increases By 200.0%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $197.03 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.76. Sopra Steria Group has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $209.00.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
