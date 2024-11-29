Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 33.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375. Sumco has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

