Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 33.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumco Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375. Sumco has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.
Sumco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumco
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.