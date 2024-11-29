Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Drops By 33.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 209,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 59,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $707.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.26. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

