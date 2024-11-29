Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Declines By 22.4%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 161.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.