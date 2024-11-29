Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 5,107.4%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 5,107.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. 43,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,176. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6407 per share. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.