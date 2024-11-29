Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SGLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,392. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 137.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

