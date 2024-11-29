SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 54200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SLR Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $4,118,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SLR Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

