South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer Buys C$70,000.00 in Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Prior acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.00 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00.
Separately, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
