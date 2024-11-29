Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.53. 197,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 86,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Sow Good Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

