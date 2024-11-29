SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 24,946 shares.The stock last traded at $177.59 and had previously closed at $177.66.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $813.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.63.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 7,048.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.