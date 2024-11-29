Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

COPJ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.