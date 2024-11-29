Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Price Target Raised to $4.40

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.90 to $4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLI opened at $1.69 on Monday. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $291.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Standard Lithium by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

