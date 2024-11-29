Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Price Target Raised to $4.40

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.90 to $4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Standard Lithium Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SLI opened at $1.69 on Monday. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $291.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.
Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
