STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Shares of STE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.28. The stock had a trading volume of 342,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

