STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $34.92. 6,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

