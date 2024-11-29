Stockbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stockbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,382,171 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 9.1% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $452,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 65.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 256,702 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $207.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

