StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.50. StoneCo shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,517,985 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

