SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in November

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 364,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

SDA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 141,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. SunCar Technology Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

