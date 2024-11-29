Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 484,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,370,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,659,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $282,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 356,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after buying an additional 77,807 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

