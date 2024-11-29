Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 83.1% in November

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.24 on Friday, hitting SEK 19.23. 29,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 20.50. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 18.25 and a 52-week high of SEK 22.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. The business had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

